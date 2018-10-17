Change can be good for the soul. Use your imagination and look for alternative lifestyles that suit your current mindset. You don't have to conform to what everyone else is doing. Do what suits you best. Negotiate what you want instead of settling for what's offered.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A unique approach to dealing with others will give you the upper hand. Have a plan in place and be ready to execute it with finesse.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't ignore the facts. Listen carefully and consider the motives behind others' words or actions. Protect your heart and use common sense when dealing with joint ventures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't restrict yourself. It's time to loosen up and have some fun. Get together with old friends or socialize with people who can offer you mental or physical stimulation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend time at home. Move things around or clear a space that will encourage you to start a project you want to pursue. Focus on family.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- No one knows you better than you know yourself. Make choices based on what you want, not on what others are asking for. You can be kind without accepting something you don't want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider your options, put your plans in place and move forward with energy and enthusiasm. You'll get the most out of something you accomplish by yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone from your past will offer something unexpectedly. Don't feel guilty or be resistant. What's given in good faith will help both you and the donor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put more effort into improving your prospects. Find out the knowledge, skills or qualifications necessary to reach your goal. Nothing is out of reach if you work hard.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mingle with people who enjoy the same things you do. Your imagination will flourish if you surround yourself with people who are just as original as you are. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Others' actions should not disrupt your plans. Make your position clear and be prepared to do your own thing. Arguing will be a waste of time and energy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Breathe easy and follow through. Don't let someone else's emotional whim stand in your way. Move on to the things you enjoy doing most. Romance will enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Tidy up personal finances, contracts or pending problems. Learn from experience when dealing with people who are trying to coax or bully you. Say no and walk away.