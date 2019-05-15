Choose quality over quantity and put more energy into whatever you pursue this year. Think matters through and plan your actions with precision. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of you emotionally or financially. If you learn from experience, success will be yours.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Observe how an expert handles a tough situation to find your footing when dealing with matters that perplex you. A physical or personal change is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Know what is and isn't possible. Don't allow anyone to take advantage of you. Any partnership you develop has to be equal if you want it to work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you lend a helping hand, it will prompt you to make a personal change that will pay off. An offer or settlement will improve your financial situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your distance from anyone trying to take advantage of you. Your generosity should be limited to those who give as much as they receive. You can't buy love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A personal change will do you good. A chance to network or present what you have to offer will lead to advancement. An independent demeanor will attract interest. Walk away from excessive behavior.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look at what you can accomplish, not at what's impossible. Know your market and concentrate on developing your skills and making new connections. Avoid discord and disruptive situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider how to best move forward. A change will give you a new perspective on how to use your skills most effectively. Positive advice will be offered. Romance is highlighted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at the big picture and go directly to the source if you find a discrepancy. Don't trust someone who is trying to twist things around or pressure you. Stifle indulgent behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let someone from your past back into your life. A change you make at home will bring you closer to a loved one. Use your intelligence and discipline to keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you can accomplish and concentrate on reaching your goal. Refuse to let anyone interfere in your life or stall your progress. Avoid people who are pushy or selfish.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Learn through observation and by helping those less fortunate. A domestic or lifestyle change will encourage you to improve your spending habits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Expand your interests and improve your skills and qualifications. How you handle others will affect the way you are treated. Listen carefully and avoid getting into an argument.