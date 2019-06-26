Ease into change by taking part in events or activities. Activate your mind, and embrace life and what it has to offer in new and exciting ways. Choose to be a participant, not a bystander. It's time to expand your interests and explore new possibilities. Live, love and laugh.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Question what others are doing. Don't feel that you must follow someone who is coaxing you to get involved in something that makes you anxious. Choose to do your own thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Offer help because you want to, not in order to impress someone. Bragging will be misleading, causing others to want more from you. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Size up a situation and take on feasible responsibilities. Know your limits and refuse to let anyone talk you into something you know you shouldn't do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make change happen. Concentrate on being your best, not on trying to get others to adjust to your way of thinking. Give everyone space and do your own thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't feel that you must spend money or keep up with someone who tends to live lavishly. Attend an event that is quite different than anything you've encountered in the past.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A personal adjustment will encourage you to do what's right. Make choices based on facts, not on following others. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let the changes that someone makes bother you. You don't have to join in if you don't want to. Focus on what makes you happy instead of trying to appease others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a time-out and relax. Spend time doing something that makes you feel good about your appearance or capabilities. Offer peace and love, not discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Before you sign up for something expensive, consider what you are going to get for your money. Life lessons are often more educational than listening to a self-help guru selling malarkey.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you are going to get into a discussion, know what you want and what you'll be willing to settle for before you begin. Outmaneuvering someone takes finesse and knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Check over your personal finances before you make a purchase or get involved in a risky joint venture. Be practical and selective when it comes to money matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Question motives if someone is acting strange or being unusually accommodating. A hidden matter will be revealed. Don't let anger set in when facts and intelligence are what's required.