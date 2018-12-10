It's up to you to bring about positive changes if you want to improve your life. Evaluate what's happened in the past and use what you learn to help make wise choices that will lead to new beginnings. Strive to enhance your life and enlighten your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Personal matters that can have a big effect on your life will require special attention. Don't leave anything to chance or in someone else's hands.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let your emotions interfere with what you know is right and best for you. Focus on yourself, your health and your future. A romantic gesture will be appreciated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look into a professional or financial change you want to make. You'll come up with a plan that will make your life easier and your standard of living better.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let anyone ruffle your feathers. Stand your ground and demand honesty. Charitable acts will restore your faith in humanity. Love and compassion should be priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look for the best way to stretch your money. Don't feel that you must spend a lot to win someone's favor. You'll make a better impression if you are a responsible consumer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take your responsibilities seriously. How you do things will set an example for the youngsters in your life or the people who work under you. Personal improvements can be made.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful whom you trust. Keep your personal information and passwords locked up, and be wary of anyone who asks too many questions about your assets or connections.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't limit what you can do when you should be exploring your options and trying new things. Focus on having fun. Romance should be a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting out and making plans and preparations for upcoming celebrations should be your intent. Shopping and entertainment will get you in the spirit of the season, as long as you don't overspend.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can't please everyone, so you might as well please yourself. Problems at home will mount if someone expects too much or has a tendency to be excessive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Advice regarding a problem you face in your personal life will be offered. An honest evaluation may not be what you want to hear, but it will help you make a decision.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep an open mind and consider all your options. Travel plans can be put into play, and doing something interesting with a loved one will get you in a festive mood.