Make your mark this year by using your imagination and coming up with plans that will differentiate you from others. Concentrate on exploring the best way to make personal gains that bring you peace of mind, spiritual enlightenment and increased comfort. Love and romance should be priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A journey will lead to personal growth and a better understanding of the people around you. Whether it's through observation, collaboration or communication, you will learn much that is valuable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Open up about your feelings. Ask questions and find out where you stand before making a move that may be unnecessary. Information is power; exercise your rights.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll get more done if you join forces with someone who shares your concerns and wants to make a difference. Stick to your plan and don't stop until you are finished.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Observe from a distance, where you will get a clear picture of what needs to be done. If you get too involved in the nitty-gritty, you will lose sight of your objective.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let anger or revenge consume you when you hold the key to your own happiness. Do what's best for yourself and let your success be your answer to rivals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Little by little you will make headway. Don't get discouraged or let someone tempt you to take a shortcut that isn't in your best interest. Trust in yourself and your capabilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Alter your life for the right reasons, not because of an emotional setback that someone inflicts on you. Keep your personal matters to yourself and avoid interference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make changes that suit you, not the ones that are being inflicted on you by someone else. Consider the possible consequences of your actions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You have a clear shot at success. Don't let someone intervene and take advantage of you. Set your sights on your target and use your intelligence and charm to get what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look past the obvious and into the future with optimism. You may not be able to get everything you want initially, but once you begin, new options will open up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't waste time convincing others to get involved in something you want to pursue. Put your energy where it counts in order to reach your potential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotions will take charge, causing confusion and stress if you let an indulgent person manipulate you. If something doesn't feel right, know enough to walk away.