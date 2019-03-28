Be open and receptive to new ideas, offers and information. The more you know, the easier it will be to make good choices when it comes to your personal and professional goals. If you put in the time, you will reap the rewards. Simplicity and moderation will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a close look at what others are doing and learn from what you see. If you expand your mind, interests and goals, you'll be one step closer to achieving your dreams.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Remain cool and take a wait-and-see approach when dealing with personal matters. Keep moderation in mind if celebrating or hanging out with indulgent friends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will mislead you about his or her feelings or a joint money venture. Don't feel the need to make a hasty decision. Gather the facts first.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mix business with pleasure to come out a winner. The points you make with colleagues and a partner or loved one will make your life easier. Romance is highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stubbornness will not help you solve a problem or get ahead. Be willing to compromise or work alongside others to get things done on time. Do your best and avoid controversy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can make a change that will improve your personal life and future. An educational pursuit, trip or serious communication regarding a lifestyle change looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't limit what you can do. Take care of responsibilities early and move on to something that you find personally gratifying. Fitness, proper diet and a little relaxation are encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Sign up for something that excites you. Learn something new or participate in an event that will help you connect to interesting people. Love and romance are on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a look at the possibilities, but don't let someone talk you into something that is costly or unhealthy. Home and personal improvements should be your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider your current situation and contemplate the changes that will lead to a better life. You may not please everyone, but this time you must put yourself first.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep busy. The more active you are, the less time you will have to fret over what everyone else is doing. Don't make comparisons. Do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let anyone draw you into something you don't want to do. Focus on a creative outlet that eases stress and encourages you to grow emotionally and spiritually.