Partnerships should be a priority. Align yourself with people who share your vision and help you find new ways to achieve old goals. There is safety in numbers and power in knowledge. Take the initiative to nurture relationships that offer support and information. Peace and love are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get together with friends or relatives. Pay close attention to what others are doing and offer to help bring about positive change. An intimate relationship will provide more stability and security.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be honest with yourself and move on to being honest with everyone else. If you try to avoid issues, you'll end up spinning your wheels and will get nowhere fast.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Plan a fun-filled day with someone who shares your interests. Taking a day trip or making a change that will lead to personal growth is favored. Say no to indulgent manipulators.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider the cost of anything you do before you begin. Trying to keep up with someone better off will lead to more significant debt. You can't buy friendship or love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observe different lifestyles, get together with people you respect and admire, and consider making changes that will allow you to live life your way. Pursue your dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An offer someone makes will not be sound. Don't feel that you must get involved just because someone is trying to make you feel guilty if you don't.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Alter your living conditions to suit your budget. Taking a practical approach that will allow you to do the things you enjoy most will help to ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't fret if someone doesn't want to join you. Make your own arrangements. Anger is a waste of time and will leave you feeling uncertain about your future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Plan to spend time with a loved one. Share your thoughts and feelings, and make plans for the future. Keep your life simple and let go of the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You may not like the changes that are taking place, but if you focus on what you enjoy doing, you will be able to deal with what you don't like.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't get into a scuffle with someone who decides to make a change of plans. Go about your business and spend time with people who share your interests. A romantic encounter looks promising.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will twist your words if you aren't precise. Don't let an emotional situation lead to regret. An encounter with someone from your past will be misleading.