If you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. Moving to another location, setting new goals, engaging in a group activity or focusing on self-improvement or spiritual growth will lead to new beginnings. Evaluate your relationships with others and make adjustments. Love and romance should be priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let your emotions influence decisions that can make or break your chance to advance. Don't underestimate your skills, knowledge or experience. Walk away from negative influences.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid negativity. Refuse to listen to someone else's whining or put-downs. Do something that makes you happy. Attach yourself to people who bring out the best in you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take time to assess your skills and qualifications and the possibility of professional advancement or heading in a new direction. A change will inspire personal growth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You know the drill and should stick to the rules. Don't let anyone tempt you to get involved in something indulgent, costly or dubious.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider your current status and where you see yourself heading. Rearrange your lifestyle to fit the future, not the past. Change is required, and an optimistic attitude is a necessity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Gather your thoughts, consider your actions and set your sights on what will bring the highest returns with the least amount of risk. Avoid gossip and decadent people.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share only what's necessary. If you are too dramatic or exaggerate to make a conversation more interesting, you will give the wrong impression and send a misleading message.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- When in doubt, take a step back. Wait to see what others do or say before you form an opinion or share your thoughts. Focus on personal growth and accomplishments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Press forward with vim and vigor. If you show everyone what you have to offer, you'll make a stellar impression. Networking will lead to opportunities and positive change. Romance is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look at the people around you and consider who is right for you and who isn't. Distance yourself from those encouraging you to be indulgent. Focus on personal gains and spiritual growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a unique approach when dealing with co-workers or peers. If you say what's on your mind and make your plans clear, you will receive the support you need to reach your goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider your options before you decide to follow someone's lead. Don't underestimate the power of doing your own thing and reaping the rewards yourself. Invest in you.