Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Engage in creative endeavors that have the potential to bring in extra cash. Partnerships need to be based on equality in order to function, especially when rigorous physical work is required. For best results, keep your communication open and honest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Question anything that doesn't appear to be right. Getting the lowdown will put your mind at ease and allow you to concentrate on what's important.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll draw attention as well as compliments if you invest in yourself or your home. The changes you make will boost your confidence and bring you joy. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Have confidence in your ability to make the right decision and get things done. Remain practical, even if someone close to you is trying to talk you into something extravagant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something creative or take time for personal pampering. Ease your stress by taking care of your needs and interacting with a loved one. Walk away from discord.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Participate in activities and events that offer knowledge about something you'd like to try or pursue. The people you encounter will provide intriguing options. A partnership looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take steps to rectify a situation that is causing emotional discord. You may need to distance yourself from someone who is taking advantage of you. Don't share your secrets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Friends and relatives will be glad to pitch in and help you if you ask. Offer incentives if it makes you feel better. Home improvements and personal relationships are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let the changes made by others bother you. Do your own thing and stick to a budget you can afford. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Love is highlighted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Think big, but live within your means. Offering to help others will be eye-opening and will help you realize what you should do to avoid ending up with certain problems.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A hidden agenda will be revealed. Don't be afraid to do your own thing, regardless of others' choices. An opportunity is present, and your persistence will be rewarded.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Try something new. Look for people or projects that motivate you to make improvements to your appearance and skill set. Reconnect with someone from your past.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotional matters will escalate if someone is withholding information or using manipulative tactics to get his or her way. Cut to the chase and make what you want transparent.