Living in the past won't help you move forward. It's up to you to bring about positive change that will improve your life on all fronts. Be willing to do the work required to purge, update and improve the space and environment you live in.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take control of your life. Do whatever is necessary to improve your relationships with your peers or family members. Speak up and let others know what you want and expect.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look for an alternative before you give in or give up. Don't let someone's pushiness lead you astray. Love who you are and promote what you have to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep busy. Let your accomplishments be your calling card. The more you put into professional goals, the easier it will be to use your skills to advance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Walk away from anyone pushing you to conform or to take part in something you don't feel good about. An unexpected change at home will end up being beneficial.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- How you handle personal finances, negotiations and your health will count for much. Think matters through and take a practical, safe route to achieve victory.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- The signals you get will be easy to read. If you act on your instincts, you will improve your life. A physical change will boost your confidence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep an open mind when dealing with peers, friends and family. Engage in talks that will help you better understand how others feel and how to best move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Personal change will bring you the most satisfaction. You will face some trepidation from those who don't like disruptions, but in the end, praise will come your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Logic and reason will get you back on track. Concentrate on how to make the most of your time and attributes. Pushing to get ahead will discourage the people holding you back.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotional setbacks should be shared with a loved one. Together, you will find a way to overcome any adversity you face. Look for a unique way to deal with opposition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Ask for help and get things done. Speak up about your plans and listen to suggestions, but don't let an unrealistic idea lead to financial loss. Moderation will save you from disaster.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of pace or a visit to an unfamiliar place will spark your imagination. Change is coming down the pipeline, and new possibilities are within reach. A physical update will draw compliments.