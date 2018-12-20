Choose friends who bring out the best in you. Eliminate and purge what and who is weighing you down. Release yourself from situations that are not your responsibility. Aim to achieve greater balance and equality in your life. Practice being your best, and be happy with who you are.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A good listener will help you understand what others are going through. Don't judge or you will be judged. Silence can be golden -- and all that's required to maintain a good friendship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Share your plans and expectations with a special someone. Your ideas may not be met with open arms, but they will lead to positive change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Connecting with someone from your past will result in mixed emotions. Don't believe everything you hear and, even more important, don't exaggerate. If you love someone, say so.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get angry or seek revenge. Your happiness and success should be enough to counterbalance opposition and criticism from someone who is jealous or unhappy with his or her life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Show a loved one how much you care. Being supportive and offering suggestions and hands-on help will lead to a better relationship. Make romance a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your circle small and your words truthful. Sharing and trust will help you uncover any existing problems that could hinder an important relationship moving forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Hold on tight and get ready to try something new. A change of heart will lead to an exciting adventure with a loved one. A promise or commitment will change your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get out and have some fun, but do so responsibly and avoid an unnecessary argument. Offer peace, love and good will, and listen to good advice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Someone at home will cause a ruckus or make changes you weren't expecting. A steady, controlled attitude will help you realize what you want and how best to get it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your emotions under wraps. Letting someone see or know how you feel will give him or her the upper hand. Listen carefully and make changes that will protect you against loss.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Getting together with friends or relatives will be engaging. The information you gather will encourage you to take a new path that will lead to knowledge, wisdom and clarity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at what's going on around you and refrain from getting trapped in consumerism. If you don't need something, don't buy it. Happiness comes from within, not from what you accumulate.