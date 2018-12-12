Times are changing, and being confronted with tough choices may be daunting, but if you trust in your experience to help you make the right decisions, you will come out on top. This may be a testing period for you, but it will bring high returns if handled properly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your emotions with someone you love and trust. Making sure you are both on the same page will encourage you to proceed with confidence. A romantic celebration is overdue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Events that involve children or encourage you to socialize are favored. Sign up to help those less fortunate or make a donation that will bring a smile to someone's face.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your true feelings and make plans with a loved one. A romantic evening or a promise that will make someone happy should be on your agenda.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Words matter, so speak up and clear the air. Face the facts and do what needs to be done to end this year on a high note.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Communicate, get together with friends or relatives and discuss the highs and lows of the year gone by. Let go of the past and look to the future with optimism.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen carefully. Don't misinterpret what someone tells you. Sharing information that may not be true will make you look bad. Question anyone who is evasive or who tends to exaggerate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spread some joy. An innovative idea will bring you closer to a loved one. Consider sporting a trendy new look and surprising everyone with a touch of dazzle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Embrace life and enjoy taking part in activities and social events that encourage meeting new people. Be eager to listen, but not as willing to share personal information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can settle any differences you have by approaching problems with heart and compassion. Understanding all sides of a situation will help you put things in perspective. Romance is amplified.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak up if you disagree with the way someone treats you or if you witness an injustice during social interactions with friends or family. Keep the peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Visiting an older relative will lead to valuable information that will help you better understand your family history. Your connection to someone quite unique or different from you will grow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Partnerships will undergo positive changes. Open up about your feelings, expectations and hopes. Much can be established that will help you achieve your dreams.