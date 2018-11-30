Good things come to those who wait. Don't feel you have to make a snap decision or take on something just because someone else does. Only do what fits your schedule and doesn't cause friction when it comes to personal obligations. Balance and moderation will be instrumental.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Charm will help you get past a hurdle you face at work or regarding someone in charge. Make sure your documentation is in order and that you know the rules.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't take what others say too seriously. If there is something you don't agree with or you don't want to do, just walk away or say no.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change of plans will allow you to spend more time cleaning up unfinished personal business. A makeover or change to the way you handle your personal affairs should take priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone's words or actions will bother you. Think twice about the best way to handle a situation that could lead to a regrettable argument. Focus on personal improvements instead of trying to change others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Money, legal and health issues that need to be dealt with before the end of the year should be tended to. You'll feel relieved to have such matters behind you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make physical changes that will boost your morale. Putting together special plans with a loved one should be your objective. Romance will lead to important decisions that enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Share information with the people you will be spending time with during the holiday season. Getting a better understanding of your financial situation will help you gauge what you can accomplish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Social events will motivate you to take on a new project or explore a cultural tradition you know little about. Romance and personal improvements are highlighted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. Look for something inexpensive that you can share with this person. Engaging in an activity that will lead to better health is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take part in a festive event. The people you meet will encourage you to get in touch with relatives who can shed light on your family lineage.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't make a fuss or do something that is going to upset a loved one. You can have fun without going overboard or causing someone concern.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Honesty is the best policy. Don't feel that you must cover up a situation that needs to be addressed. Lay your cards on the table and let whatever situation you face unfold of its own accord.