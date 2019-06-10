Don't be too quick to dismiss what others are doing this year. You are best off showing interest and keeping informed if you want to avoid being broadsided. Diplomacy will be the name of the game. Knowledge is power, and relationships have to be built on trust and understanding.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make it your business to find out what others are up against before you commit to getting involved or promise to take care of something.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you compromise, you will find it much easier to get others to pitch in and help. Romance should be a priority. Make interesting plans, but don't try to buy someone's love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a healthy dietary change. You may not be one to stray too far from the norm, but a detour will pay off. Don't shy away from experiencing something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You are on to something, so don't stop to ponder whether you should dig further. The experience will prepare you for future endeavors. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let emotional matters get to you. Take a step back and rethink your position and how you want to move forward. Do things your way and don't look back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't freely share personal information. Protect an essential relationship by being open about your feelings and intentions. If you are too aloof, you'll send the wrong signal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change your direction if there are too many roadblocks. Success will be dependent on how you maneuver your way through situations that are continually changing. Assess and adjust.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- It won't be easy for you to hide the way you feel, so don't hold back. Say what's on your mind and find out where you stand. Romance should be a priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid indulgent situations. Honesty will help you avoid being questioned or put in an awkward position. Do your best to be helpful without meddling in someone else's affairs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You may want to rethink some of your current connections. Consider who is an asset and who is a liability. It's time to make a personal change. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You can talk your way in or out of anything, but before you begin, you are best off considering the effect you will have on those around you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Let your actions be your voice. How you handle situations will determine the way others perceive you. Being charming and doing what you say you are going to do will encourage support.