Partnerships can make or break you this year. Communication will help keep you informed and in control. Handling matters personally will ensure that you aren't taken advantage of or at a loss when it comes to money, legal or health issues. An experience will lead to a change of heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Ask questions and find out where you stand. Knowing what you are up against will make it easier for you to put a plan in motion that will suit your needs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An offer someone makes will have strings attached. Get the nitty-gritty before you contribute something you aren't likely to get back. Evaluate partnerships based on equality and fairness.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't worry about what other people are doing. Your priority should be personal changes that will enhance your life, important relationships and immediate environment. Stop talking and start taking action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stay focused on what you can do to improve your life. Size up situations that have been dragging you down and consider the best way to distance yourself from bad influences.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Taking a day trip, attending a conference or reunion, or learning something that will help you get ahead professionally should be your plan. Keep an open mind and try something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You may feel that you are at a disadvantage or have been ousted by something beyond your control, but, in the end, the outcome will turn in your favor. Adjust and proceed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Big ideas don't have to be fulfilled right away. A steady pace and well-thought-out plan will get you where you want to go. Romance will enhance your personal life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Exaggeration will lead to trouble. Stick to the facts and avoid giving loose-lipped people personal information that could be used against you. Adopt simplicity and moderation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your plans in motion. You can make changes at home that will improve your life, relationships and attitude. Do the work yourself and save money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be careful whom you share information with. Not everyone will be open with you about beliefs and attitudes. Concentrate on making personal improvements and avoiding emotional situations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you keep life simple, everything will turn out the way you want. If you let someone meddle or convince you to do things in an excessive manner, problems will surface.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider every angle before you make a life-changing move. It's important to have a plan in place and something to fall back on, if necessary. Trust facts, not hearsay.