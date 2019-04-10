Don't let the actions of others anger you. Rise above whatever situations you face this year and aim to do your very best. Your success will be what counts in the end, so strive for perfection, personal happiness and personal satisfaction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An offer won't be as appealing as someone makes it out to be. Take a closer look at what you will get in return. An opportunity is only as good as it makes you feel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't pay for others or give up too much. Put in the time and you will reap the rewards. Nothing is guaranteed, but with effort, gains will be attainable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A change at home will free up space that you can put to good use. Update personal papers. Make time for someone who brings out the best in you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to the truth and make your point clear when dealing with emotional matters or issues that can lead to a change of plans. An innovative idea will encourage greater freedom.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Figure out the best way to approach the changes you want to make. Whether you are considering a different vocation, making a physical improvement or changing location, choose what makes the most sense in the long-term.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If change is what you want, you're the one who's going to have to make it happen. Your leadership will rub off on the people you'd love to have tag along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't underestimate what someone is capable of doing. Being fully prepared will be what helps you outmaneuver anyone trying to manipulate or use you. Initiate change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- No one can outdo you once you set your mind to something. Explore the possibilities and set your sights on whatever will bring you the greatest joy. Personal gain is heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Follow your heart, not someone else's wishes. A personal change will give you a better understanding of what you should be trying to achieve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You know what's best for yourself, so don't rely on someone who is looking out for his or her own interests. Stay focused and head in the direction that suits you best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Your relationships with others will make a difference to the way you proceed. Evaluate who is looking out for you and who isn't. Build a strong home base.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your energy to good use. A physical challenge will help relieve stress and encourage you to do something that will benefit both you and your community.