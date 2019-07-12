Look at the bright side of life. Embrace accepting people who are ready to venture into unfamiliar territory with you. You can make a difference if you use your sense of what's right. Positive thoughts will bring remarkable results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get out and mingle with people who make you smile. Don't waste time on those who can see only the negative and always criticize. Make romance and socializing priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You may want to rethink your plans. Make adjustments that will offset what someone else has decided to do. Depend on only yourself if you want things to run smoothly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Precision and detail will be required when dealing with home and family issues. Make sure your personal documents are up-to-date. A change of scenery will lift your spirits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let a negative individual bring you down. Surround yourself with people who enjoy the same things you do. If someone complains, suggest they join you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Taking a day trip or attending a reunion will be enlightening. Sharing the experience with a loved one will lead to positive changes. Romance is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can enthusiastically talk about what you want to do without actually going overboard or overspending. With a practical plan in place and an enthusiastic attitude, much can be accomplished.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen to common sense, not some harebrained idea that someone is trying to sell you. A change should be made because it is beneficial, not because you want to impress someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Do something because it's what's best for you. Don't alter your plans if someone decides to pull out after agreeing to participate.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Easy does it when you are tinkering with someone's emotions. Getting along with your peers will be in your best interest if you want to avoid being left out.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An opportunity may not turn out as planned. Make sure you have your facts right before you ask others to get involved. A change of plans will affect you physically.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- As long as you are consistent, you can avoid controversy. Kindness and understanding will help ease any stress between you and someone you care about. Romance is recommended.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Try to avoid getting caught in someone else's plan, or you'll end up taking care of responsibilities that will eat into the time you should be spending taking care of your own affairs.