This year is about choices, attitude and doing your best. Surround yourself with individuals who complement what you have to offer. Distance yourself from negativity by disengaging from people who complain, criticize and make your life difficult. Turn your ideas into reality.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll make the best impression by avoiding gossip, indulgent behavior and overreaction. Fitness, hands-on help and a positive attitude will be what attract the people you want to associate with.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you follow your heart, you will find your way to victory. Only express your thoughts and feelings to those you know you can trust. Moderation should be adopted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be too quick to make someone a promise. Find out exactly what's expected before you commit to something that may infringe on your time or privacy, or deplete your bank account.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You know what's best for yourself, so don't let someone take charge or pressure you to do something you don't want to do. Nurture relationships that are positive and prosperous.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Uncertainty will surface if drama or an emotional situation arises. Refuse to give in to someone prompting you to make a snap decision that could be risky or costly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Choose your battles carefully. Concentrate on getting along with others and getting things done, not on wasting time arguing. Concentrate on personal improvement, keeping the peace and enjoying life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Expand your mind, improve your friendships and take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Don't neglect your responsibilities or take on more than you can handle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Surround yourself with people you connect with personally, physically and emotionally. The changes you bring about in collaboration with people who share your vision will encourage you to be more active and get more done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Execute your plans passionately and trust in your talent and abilities. Walk away from anyone playing mind games or trying to manipulate you. Truth matters, so recognize when you are being misled.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change your lifestyle to suit your needs in order to feel happy about your future. The past will reveal exactly what you need to know to make the best choice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your heart and soul into doing things that will make your home more inviting and convenient. Self-improvement, fitness and proper eating habits are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your imagination to help you become more efficient, well-rounded and on top of your game. A positive change shouldn't cost a lot or cause stress. Do what you feel works best for you.