Put more time into figuring out what's going on around you and how to handle personal finances, medical issues or legal matters. Don't let someone else make decisions for you or handle your negotiations. A hands-on approach is best this year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen to what others want but only offer what's feasible. Someone from your past will try to take advantage of you if you let him or her play with your emotions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you need help, ask for it. Make plans based on your wants and needs, and put energy and enthusiasm into completing your tasks. Romance will enhance your day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Intelligence, planning and discipline will be crucial if you want to reach your destination. Be smart, articulate and determined, and avoid procrastinating at all costs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan something fun or romantic that will be appreciated by someone special. The best change you can make is the one that brings you closer to a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If someone is critical, take note of their suggestions and act on the ones you deem reasonable. How you react and respond to others will determine whether you encounter discord or support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A change of pace or different location and surrounding yourself with people who appreciate you should be your priorities. Don't let someone put you down or ruin your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Examine what others are doing and put what you learn to good use. An original approach to life, love and partnerships will bring good results. Positive change is heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let emotional situations get out of hand. Your strength will come from personal and domestic changes that will make you feel and look good and help you be your best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An unexpected opportunity will surface. Don't hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity. Where there's a will, there's a way. Embrace change and make it work for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal, financial and physical changes can be made. An adjustment at home will push you to use your creative skills in a prosperous manner.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Sit back and relax. Don't let the little things get to you. Observation will teach you a lot more than altercation would. Do your own thing and let others do as they please.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A day trip, reunion or physical challenge will tweak your mind, body and soul. What you offer others should come from the heart, with no expectation of getting something in return.