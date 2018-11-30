Don't be too open about what you are up to. It's best to do all the legwork yourself and surprise everyone with a polished presentation. Being demonstrative will invite interference. If you protect your assets, possessions and ideas, you'll reach your goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your life simple. Don't feel you must help others before you help yourself. Someone will try to take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A heartfelt helping hand will make a difference and leave you feeling good. Romance is encouraged and will improve your personal life. Bring joy to someone's day!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't fight a losing battle. If you put your time and energy into something tangible, you will have no regrets at the end of the day. Take the path of least resistance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take on too much or labor over things you cannot change or afford. Stick to a plan that is doable and make the most of what you've got. Romance looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have some big ideas, but before you jump into something, find out what it's going to cost and what the ramifications could be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Relationships are favored. Make plans to explore the possibilities that a business or personal partnership has to offer. Take care of legal matters that need to be updated before you move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be attracted to the wrong people. Be careful whom you trust or offer to help. Someone will take advantage of your generosity. Moderation should be a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Indulging in a little shopping, engaging in activities with children or doing something special with your romantic partner will be memorable. Be sure to take some snapshots to share with loved ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll face complaints if someone isn't happy with the way you've been acting. Consider how you feel and make adjustments to offset any problems. Don't use indulgent behavior to avoid the truth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Look for ways to cut corners. An industrious approach to gift-giving can help you curb expenses. Use your skills to make something unique, or buy in bulk.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get along with your clients and colleagues. Now is not the time to cause a ruckus. Look for ways to keep the peace without jeopardizing your integrity or beliefs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Channel your emotional energy into something worthwhile. Showing someone how much you care will bring you closer together. A little romance or a kind gesture will bring big rewards.