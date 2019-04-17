Partnerships, money matters and healthy choices are all favored this year. If you do your best and be your best, you'll get the best in return. It's up to you to make things happen, so set goals and deadlines, and turn this into a productive year filled with success and satisfaction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take an interest in what others are doing to discover something that will help you make a positive lifestyle change. Fitness, proper diet and activities that relieve stress are encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Draw on your intuitive insight when dealing with people, joint ventures and matters that require you to make a change. If something doesn't feel right, take a pass.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Figure out what someone wants or is trying to say before you commit to anything. You are the one who should be calling in favors and striving to chase your dreams.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Engage in something you find fascinating or that gets your adrenaline flowing. Make changes because you want to, not because someone is pressuring you to do so.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of attitude will help you adjust to the alterations happening in your personal, financial or domestic life. Talk to someone who has more experience than you before you make a permanent decision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Taking a day trip or engaging in an exercise that will challenge you to live a healthier, more productive life will have an impact on the way you move forward. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't overdo it or take on impractical financial responsibilities just because someone else wants you to get involved. A joint venture will be your downfall.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Carefully settle any personal or emotional matters that crop up. Anger won't solve anything, but patience, intelligence and reasonable suggestions will. Romance will enrich your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Let your heart lead the way, and adapt to whatever unfolds. An opportunity will transform quite unexpectedly. Trust in yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let others do as they please. Aim to maintain stability and to secure what you've worked so hard to achieve. Don't let emotions come between you and making the right decision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mistakes will be made if misunderstandings prevail. Get the facts and focus on what's doable, not on the impossible. Change begins within, and personal growth will lead to greater clarity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal changes can be made that will enhance your mind, body and pursuits. Explore new interests and expand your friendships. Live, love and learn through experience.