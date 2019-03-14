How you apply your knowledge and expertise will make a difference. Offering to help others will gain you favors when you are in need of assistance. People from your past will want to reconnect. Open doors that lead only to relationships with responsible individuals who share your values.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take a chance if it could lead to ill health or injury. Use your intelligence when dealing with people who tend to be extravagant or indulgent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Learn all you can by interacting with interesting people. Someone quite unexpected will grab your attention and offer you something very tempting. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Productivity is what counts. Refuse to let your emotions control the agenda or lead you into battle over trivial matters. Channel your energy into worthwhile projects and judicious compromises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Concentrate on what's going on at home and any changes that you need to make pertaining to banking, bills or home improvements. Stay on top of personal matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Simple and subtle changes will bring you closer to your goals. Working alongside people you trust and enjoy being around will bring good results. Avoid emotional drama and excessive people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You can explore new possibilities without going overboard. A partnership will need to be monitored closely. Don't get angry when you can get busy and make the most of your time, effort and services.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Taking business trips, attending meetings and reuniting with people from your past will be enlightening. A positive change can be made if you pay attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Associate with like-minded people to accomplish much and get an inside scoop regarding new possibilities. Don't let someone's negativity hold you back. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Participate in something that excites you. Learn from an expert and diversify your skills in order to keep up. Evolve with the times to avoid falling behind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put greater emphasis on managing your personal finances and investing in yourself instead of helping someone else get ahead. Don't be fooled by big talk or false information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't argue over trivial matters. Set guidelines when dealing with joint finances. Domestic expenses should be kept to a minimum. Plan strategically and move forward with precision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Work with the majority, not against it. If you disagree with someone, find a common-sense solution. Arguments will be to your detriment. Charm, kind gestures and incentives will pay off.