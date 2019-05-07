Be wise when faced with choices that can affect your finances, health or legal matters. A gift or cash injection is apparent, but what you would have to do to get it or where it comes from should be looked at carefully. Consider the immediate consequences as well as the potential long-term benefits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A secret matter is best kept that way. A gift or reward is headed your way. Stick to your plans, regardless of what others do. Patience and practicality will be required.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick close to home. Invite friends over or relax with family or a loved one. A day of relaxation and bonding will lift your spirits and prepare you for new and exciting challenges.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't get caught in someone's trap. If you don't want to do something, simply say no. Put your time and effort where they make the most sense.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You don't have to agree with someone to get along with them. Arguing is futile, but pooling your resources with others to achieve concrete results, regardless of your differences, will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set reasonable expectations. How you approach projects and how you deal with people necessary to your cause will make a difference. Incentives and encouragement will be essential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Step back and evaluate changes going on at home and find out the best way to deal with anyone who is being difficult. Use your ingenuity, energy and charm to get your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do something different that will allow you to connect with people who offer a different perspective on life. A lifestyle alteration will warrant a change to some of your relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A physical challenge will keep you busy and out of trouble. Don't let anyone meddle in your plans or personal affairs. A romantic evening is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't take a financial or physical risk. Concentrate on home, family and how to best improve your personal situation. You don't have to spend money in order to have fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Helping others can be rewarding, as long as you don't feel you are being taken for granted. Set boundaries if someone steps over an emotional line or causes tension.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to simple plans. Don't let anyone talk you into something you cannot afford or shouldn't do. A reunion will make you appreciate who you are and what you have.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that makes you happy. Be open to learning something new and making memories with a loved one. Romance is in the stars and will lead to exciting plans.