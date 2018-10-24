Don't shy away from controversy. You will feel better if you address issues immediately instead of letting things fester. The way to accomplish the most is to make things happen instead of waiting until the limitations are too great. Act and make progress instead of ending up in a stalemate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Give people a chance to voice their opinions. Look for a way to satisfy everyone without giving up too much. An incentive will deter an argument that could stifle progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Use common sense when dealing with institutions, government agencies and personal money matters. Don't feel you must make a hasty decision if you don't have all the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A joint venture should be studied carefully. Don't act when you are under stress. Wait until you feel comfortable with what's happening. Take a pass if someone pressures you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An unexpected change of plans will leave you at a loss. Don't give in to someone trying to coerce you into doing something. Say no and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change in your financial status looks promising. Negotiations will go smoothly and incentives will be offered. Someone from your past will surprise you with something you thought was gone forever.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A change of heart will make you question what you want to do next. Consider what's transpired to figure out the best way to move forward. Secure your personal finances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't act on an emotional whim. Taking matters into your own hands when you don't have all the facts will lead to errors. Consider how to best move forward without suffering loss.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make lifestyle changes that will add to your convenience and comfort. Altering how or where you live or work is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel that you must buy friendship or love. Your kindness and understanding are sufficient. If someone expects you to pay his or her way, reconsider the relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Go over details. If something doesn't seem right, put a halt on your plans. Making a mistake will cost you more time and money than slowing down and doing things properly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't try to change the people around you. If you look inward and do a little soul-searching, you'll discover that the best change begins within. Personal growth will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Use your experience, knowledge and persuasive way with words to get what you want. Don't hesitate to take physical action to get things done.