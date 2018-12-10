Take care of matters that have been hanging over your head for way too long. Honesty and integrity should be your top priorities as you forge into the future and make your voice heard. Kindness and consideration will make a difference. Spend your time and money wisely.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen attentively, but don't believe everything you hear. Take on only what you know you can handle. Falling short will change the way people view you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look back at a past gaffe and learn from what unfolded if you want to avoid making a similar mistake now. Trust your heart and share your feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't wait for someone else to go first or steal your idea. Do things for yourself and others, and take credit where credit is due to find success and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't underestimate someone's persuasive power. Emotional manipulation is apparent. Giving in to temptation will be your downfall. A practical outlook will help you avoid a costly mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you crave change, make it happen. Go the extra mile and refuse to let anyone stand in your way or meddle in your affairs. Be honest about the way you feel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't forget what's important at this time of the year. Share what you've got and be grateful for what others share with you. Love and romance will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't trust new acquaintances to tell you the truth. Listen and observe, but don't share your personal opinions or information. Strive for personal growth and integrity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for opportunities to excel. Consider what you would like to do next year. A change will do you good and should give you more time to explore creative projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Have fun with friends, but don't let anyone talk you into being excessive or doing things you shouldn't. You may want to indulge, but limit your intake and protect your reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Problems at home or with a loved one will mount if there have been miscommunications or opacity about feelings or plans. Do your best to keep the peace.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your intentions may mislead someone. When it comes to sharing your feelings or plans, you are best off being crystal clear and paying close attention to detail. Words matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share something you enjoy with a loved one. A promise will change your life and bring you closer to reaching your long-term goals. Don't let someone from your past disrupt your life.