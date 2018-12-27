Doing research, planning and following through will be your keys to success. Persistence and discipline will also be necessary. Put the past behind you and turn any anger you are feeling into constructive energy. Revenge is a waste of time. Offer peace and love, not discord.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pony up if you have any personal debts. Clear the path ahead in order to avoid wasteful detours. Positive change will eliminate stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at the bright side of any situation you face and turn a negative into a positive. It's up to you to bring about the changes that will make your life better.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A physical improvement will make you feel good and help you ring in the new year with a little style. A loved one will make you feel special.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You may want to consider how you want to head into the upcoming year. Look at your qualifications and redo your resume to fit the direction you want to pursue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a promise to yourself to do and look your best next year. Step things up a notch when dealing with a loved one and make your feelings and intentions known.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be easily tempted into doing something you should probably walk away from. Moderation and making up your own mind will save you from a mistake.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you socialize with people who inspire and motivate you, you will come up with an idea that will help you turn next year into something special. Partnerships look promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your intelligence to ward off a problem with someone you are emotionally connected to. Make positive suggestions to turn a dispute into a collaboration. Don't take risks while traveling.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are best off spending time with people who put you at ease. Take a break from your everyday life and go somewhere special. Romance will enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Surround yourself with the people you find most interesting. Make and enforce a resolution that will promote positive emotional, mental and financial change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your heart on the line and make it clear how you feel. Put what isn't working behind you so you can head into the new year with a fresh start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your best not to get caught up in the moment and overdo it. Too much of anything will cause problems that will hold you back when you should be moving forward.