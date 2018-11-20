Keep emotional and relationship matters in perspective. Listen to your heart and consider the facts to find the best possible path to resolve problems. Simplicity and moderation along with honesty and integrity will be key to a better future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen, but don't believe everything you hear. Someone will mislead you in order to get his or her way. Ask questions and make changes based on what you discover.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Go over your qualifications and set up a new resume. Update information that will encourage you to save money or make better use of it. Exercise will help overcome stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Get together with the people who motivate you the most. A team effort will help you get something finished that will improve your living quarters. Host a gathering to celebrate your victory.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Seek advice and engage in conversation, but do your own thing in the end. Tailor whatever is suggested to fit your set of circumstances. Don't let emotions and temptation entice you into something that isn't right for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Open discussions will help you avoid a misunderstanding. Make plans with a loved one. A promise or commitment can be made. Personal change is encouraged. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Clear up unfinished chores or family responsibilities. Be careful what you sign up for. If you offer to help someone, you are likely to be taken for granted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you are feeling uncertain about something or someone, ask direct questions before you make a commitment. Once you know where you stand, positive change can take place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A steady pace will help you reach your goal. If you do things your way, you'll be happy with the results. An unusual perspective will captivate your audience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You will thrive on change, social events and activities that take ingenuity as well as endurance. If you stand tall and do your best, victory will be yours. Romance is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are best off removing negative influences from your life. Don't let anyone bring you down or interfere with your plans. Set a standard and don't veer off track.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Visit a friend or relative who can offer clarity and insight into a domestic situation you face. Personal change will make you feel better about yourself and your future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A home improvement project will brighten your day. Try something unique that will spark your imagination and encourage you to spend more time with family or old friends.