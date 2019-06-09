Be aware of what others want. Don't pussyfoot around when asking direct questions will help you make better choices and stop you from wasting time. You'll know when the right opportunity comes along. Don't sell yourself short.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Learn from experience and by watching others. Don't expect to be treated differently by someone who disrespects others. When it comes to love and partnerships, look for honesty, loyalty and trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You have the right of way. Don't second-guess the choices you make just because someone is using emotional tactics to sway your opinion. Do what feels right to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Enjoy the company of people who share your beliefs. Contribute to something that will have a benevolent influence on your community. Plan a romantic celebration with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your ideas simple and your plans moderate. Stick to a budget and don't let anyone persuade you to get involved in something that will cause you stress. Choose the right thing over pleasing others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't play games. If someone isn't being fair, know enough to walk away. Concentrate on what makes you happy, as well as on personal growth. Socialize with like-minded people. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of scenery will spark your imagination. Your ideas will lead to a new direction full of promise and opportunity. A reunion will bring back memories.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be demonstrative when it comes to your emotions. Keep your communication open and honest to avoid being misunderstood. Think big, but live within your means.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider your options and bring about change. An idea someone offers will help you save time, but before you begin, make sure you are abiding by the rules and regulations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Attend an event that motivates you to revamp your appearance, health and attitude. Personal growth will encourage you to devote more time to yourself, your family and your loved ones.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do something that requires creativity, imagination and physical energy. Keeping busy will help you avoid getting involved in someone else's problems. Keep your distance from unsavory influences.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If you reconnect with someone, it will bring back memories and inspire you to take up an old hobby or activity. Physical challenges will lead to self-improvement. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make changes that encourage you to follow your dreams and pursue your goals. Focus on getting rid of possessions you no longer use or need and on minimalizing your responsibilities.