Continuing on a Lego theme kicked off by a recent youth-focused event near the end of June, the Lompoc Public Library is looking for participants in a first ever adults-only Lego building competition coming up in July.

The free Lego event at the Grossman Gallery is scheduled for July 11 at 5 p.m. and is sure to give Lompoc area adult Lego fans a chance to show off their skills.

The library will supply the Legos and the loose theme of summer scenes, depictions of Lompoc landmarks or — understandably — a Lego display built around a literary theme.

There is no pre-registration required, however the competition is designed for team builds, with a team that consists of no more than four builders.

A ratio matched re-creation of The Lompoc Theatre, a summer sunset scene at Surf Beach or Jalama Beach, or even a Lego brick version of Juliet and Romeo's classic balcony exchange - all just some of the things that you and your team could bring to Lego-life.

However, competitors will only have an hour to finish their creations, so make sure to get your team together early so you can plan out your design and maybe even run through the build a few times.

Judging of the contest will be up to the participants, with winners of the contest being chosen by the competing teams on the day of the build. Winning teams will receive a prize and have their creations remain on display at the Lompoc Public Library for weeks after the competition.

Library patrons, and the public, are able to watch the build competition in person but in order to give competitors the space to create and gallery capacity restrictions access to the competition floor could be limited.

The library recently had a full house for its "Legofy Yourself" event held on June 21, that gave kids the chance to create their own self-portrait in Lego form.

Lompoc library staff worked to create the small resin figures — by hand and through multiple different 'resin recipe' ideas — that allowed young artists to add clothes, hair/hats and other personal characteristics to a Lego-like mini-figure.

According to library staff, nearly 100 participants attended the event. With interest and attendance so high the library is looking into bringing the event back before the end of the year, potentially on a weekend this time to give even more people a chance to participate.

There are other ongoing summer events happening at the library in July including the "Learn and Grow Gardening Series" featuring tips and guidance from UC Master Gardeners, UC Master Food Preservers, and CalFresh Healthy Living UC Cooperative Extension about how to grow and cook food.

Some other July events include a Harry Potter-themed stuffed animal sleepover, weekly storytimes for kids, toddlers or adults, and the Friends of the Lompoc Library book sale planned for July 20 through July 22.

The 'Lunch at the Library' summer food program will continue through July 14, offering free lunches at the library for children 18 years and under.

No sign-up, application, or identification is necessary to get lunch through this program made available by a partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District and the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

Any questions about the Lego competition, or any other July events at the library, should be directed to their information desk at (805) 875-8775, or by visiting the main branch location at 501 East North Avenue.

Follow the Lompoc Public Library on its social media channels to stay updated on events and programs happening at your local branch, and see a city-wide event calendar by going to the City of Lompoc's website.