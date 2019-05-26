Dear Doctor: A good friend of mine is into this new thing called resistive breath training. She says it helps runners build endurance, and she even bought a breathing gadget to practice it. Does it really help?
Dear Reader: Resistive breath training, also known as inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST), is a type of resistance training for the muscles we use to breathe. It can be accomplished through a series of controlled breathing exercises or, as your friend is planning, with a hand-held device. Known as an inspiratory muscle trainer, this type of device typically consists of a mouthpiece through which the person breathes and some sort of adjustable valve that creates varying degrees of resistance for the exerciser to work against.
IMST is not actually a new technique. Resistive breath training was developed many decades ago to help people with various breathing problems, including COPD, asthma and the after-effects of bronchitis. It is also used to help people to successfully withdraw from mechanically assisted breathing.
It's possible that your friend's interest in IMST arises from a spate of news reports about preliminary findings by researchers from the University of Colorado, which were presented last month at the annual Experimental Biology conference.
The seed for the experiments was planted several years ago, when researchers from the University of Arizona looked into IMST as a way to help individuals living with obstructive sleep apnea, and saw a surprising side effect. After six weeks of therapy, systolic blood pressure in the study participants dropped significantly. Systolic blood pressure — that's the top number in a blood pressure reading — is the pressure in the blood vessels during a heartbeat. (The bottom number is the pressure in the blood vessels between heartbeats.)
The results of the Arizona research spurred scientists at the University of Colorado to build upon the findings. In their own series of experiments, which are ongoing, the Colorado researchers saw the same significant drop in blood pressure in participants who performed IMST.
These results are impressive, but, as the researchers themselves point out, they are preliminary. The researchers stress, and we agree, that anyone considering IMST should first check with their doctor.