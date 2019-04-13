Dear Doctor: Are cold sores and herpes the same thing? I've got both, and finding out there's no cure really stinks. My friends say lysine can help. Is that true?
Dear Reader: Cold sores and genital herpes are caused by different types of the herpes simplex virus, or HSV. Each type is quite contagious.
HSV-1 causes cold sores on the lips and mouth. It's estimated that half of the population in the United States is infected with the oral herpes virus. The majority of genital herpes, which is a sexually transmitted disease, is caused by HSV-2.
Since there is no cure for either type of herpes infection, people who have frequent outbreaks seek to manage the condition. Many people infected with HSV-2 rely on antiviral medications, which can contain acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Famvir), and valacyclovir (Valtrex). Antivirals may also be prescribed to people infected with HSV-1 who are having frequent or severe outbreaks.
When it comes to lysine, there is both scientific and anecdotal evidence regarding its efficacy in diminishing the frequency of herpes outbreaks. The results of the earliest yes-it-works lysine studies, which date back to the 1970s and ’80s, have been replicated in subsequent studies over the years. And the first time we wrote about HSV-2 in this column and didn't mention lysine, we got a flood of letters from readers with testimonials as to its usefulness. However, due to conflicting data regarding whether lysine will also decrease the severity or duration of an outbreak, that particular effect remains up for debate.
Lysine is what is known as an essential amino acid. Amino acids are the organic compounds from which proteins are made. Lysine is one of the essential amino acids, which must be obtained through diet, and is found in dairy products. Supplements are also widely available. Although lysine's effect on the herpes virus is not yet clear, researchers believe that it somehow short-circuits the reactivation functions of the virus.
Side effects can include stomach upset, abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhea. Lysine can increase how much calcium the body absorbs, so taking lysine along with calcium supplements requires caution. If you decide to try lysine, please check with your family doctor for recommended dosages.