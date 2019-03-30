Dear Doctor: I'm a white man in my mid-40s, and I have significant dark areas under and around my eyes. I feel awkward inquiring about this, but people stare and judge, and I've become self-conscious. What is the cause? Can you offer any advice on how to lessen these dark areas?
Dear Reader: Ask any dermatologist, and they'll tell you that dark circles under and around the eyes are a common concern among their patients, men and women alike. We field a lot of questions about them in our practices as well.
Dark areas around the eyes can be aging, and they can make someone look tired or ill, even when they're healthy and fully rested. It's not surprising that, despite being benign, dark circles are unwelcome.
When it comes to the cause, there are a few broad categories. One is something known as genetic hyperpigmentation. That is, due to genetics and heredity, the skin beneath or around the eyes is actually a darker hue. Other factors that can lead to changes in pigmentation include sun exposure, allergies and allergic reactions, certain medications and hormonal changes, to name just a few.
Another reason for the appearance of dark circles is that the underlying blood vessels are becoming visible. This can occur when the skin in the area becomes thinner, which happens as we age. Another potential cause is that the blood vessels under and around the eyes have become dilated. Poor diet, chronic lack of sleep, excessive use of alcohol or tobacco, physical exhaustion, poor circulation, certain medical conditions and allergies can all contribute to, or exaggerate, this effect.
Reversing the appearance of dark circles isn't easy. Treatment options for genetic hyperpigmentation include the use of concealers, lightening creams, chemical peels and laser therapy. Lifestyle change that can help include getting enough sleep, avoiding added salt and rubbing your eyes, which stretches and stresses delicate tissues and can cause inflammation and capillary damage.
The application of a cold compress can counteract dilation in the under-eye area. Also available are a range of creams that contain vitamin C, caffeine and retinoids to build collagen and constrict blood vessels. Whatever approach you choose, it's important to be realistic. You'll be managing the condition, not reversing it.