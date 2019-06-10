Dear Doctor: We have a dear friend who is 46 and has alcoholism. His liver is failing, but he blames that and all of his symptoms (fatigue, burning lungs, severe stomach pain, sinus problems, confusion) on factors besides his drinking. What are the long-term effects of abusing alcohol?
Dear Reader: Alcoholism is a disorder in which an individual has lost the ability to regulate their drinking, even though the habit is clearly causing harm. A diagnosis of an alcohol use disorder means someone has met at least two of a series of criteria within a one-year period. These behaviors, which have been laid out by the American Psychiatric Association, include a need to keep drinking despite clear evidence of self-harm; increasing tolerance to the effects of alcohol; physical symptoms when alcohol is withheld; an inability to limit the amount one drinks; losing large chunks of time to planning, seeking, consuming and recovering from drinking; and withdrawal from the activities of daily life.
Risk factors for an alcohol abuse disorder range from stress, trauma, peer pressure, ease of access, depression and other emotional issues, to genetic factors, the age at which someone starts drinking and family history. The effects are far-reaching and can interfere with a person's family, social, work and spiritual lives.
As anyone who has ever had a drink too many knows, the short-term effects of alcohol use can include slurred speech, impaired coordination, impaired judgment, changes to mood, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, dehydration and memory lapses.
Long-term alcohol abuse adversely affects virtually every part of the body. Chronic heavy drinking can weaken the heart muscles, contribute to high blood pressure, cause irregular heartbeat and raise the risk of stroke.
Because alcohol interferes with the release of glucose from the liver, low blood sugar becomes a risk. This makes heavy drinking particularly dangerous for anyone with diabetes. A number of studies have linked long-term alcohol abuse to increased risk of certain cancers, including liver, colon, throat, mouth, larynx and rectum.
If you decide to talk to your friend about his drinking, you'll find guidance and support from a number of well-regarded organizations, including the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), and Alcoholics Anonymous.