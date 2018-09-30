Dear Doctor: I've been reading a lot lately about something called RSV, which acts like a cold but turns out to be way worse, especially in kids. What is it, and how is a parent supposed to know the difference?
Dear Reader: You're referring to respiratory syncytial virus, which is often shortened to its initials, RSV. It's both very common and quite contagious. In fact, most children will have had a case of it by age 2.
The virus, which infects the respiratory epithelium, the specialized layer of cells that line the nasal and lung passages, causes inflammation. You're correct that the initial symptoms are just like those of a cold. Often, you'll also see a noticeable drop in the child's appetite, and he or she may run a fever as well. The symptoms come on slowly, appearing in stages. Parents report that first they'll notice their child becoming increasingly fussy, and then gradually listless. As you pointed out in your question, this all lines up with the symptoms and onset of a typical cold.
The good news is that for most children, infection with RSV stays within the parameters of a bad cold. In those cases, the symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to relieve pain and bring down the fever.
But for some babies, particularly those younger than 6 months old, and those born prematurely, the virus can be life-threatening. Also at heightened risk are babies and children with Down syndrome, people with suppressed immune systems and the elderly.
The danger arises from the degree of inflammation the virus causes in some individuals, as well as the increase in mucus production. Both make it increasingly difficult to breathe. RSV can also lead to pneumonia and bronchiolitis, an acute lower respiratory infection. As soon as you realize that a case of RSV has moved into dangerous territory, it's vital to see your primary care physician.
Meanwhile, the recent announcement from Canadian researchers that they have identified a promising antiviral compound to target RSV is welcome news. It is said to be similarly effective against the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which is responsible for severe defects in the unborn children of women who become infected while pregnant. The researchers say that drug development of this antiviral is now underway.