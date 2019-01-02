Dear Doctor: My son and daughter are now 17 and 19, and my sister, who worries about everything, keeps telling me that STDs in teens are on the rise. Is this really true? If so, is there anything I can say to my kids? You know how teens are; will they even listen?
Dear Reader: Considering the context, we regret to inform you that your sister is correct. According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States has hit a record high for the fourth year in a row, and a whopping 50 percent those new infections were acquired by young people aged 15 to 24 years old.
Despite an increase in the numbers of young people using condoms, which are an effective (but not foolproof) barrier against STDs, and the fact that teens and young adults are less sexually active and have fewer partners than did previous generations, the numbers continue to climb. Statistics show that adolescents between the ages of 15 and 19 and young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 have the highest risk of acquiring an STD.
This trend is believed to be the result of a complex combination of factors. A drop in federal funding for STD prevention education, as well as clinics for screening and outreach, has certainly played a role. The advent of effective antiviral drugs, which have turned once-deadly AIDS into a manageable chronic condition, may have also had the unintended effect of making other STDs seem less dangerous.
Whatever the cause, the spike in STDs in people of all ages is a serious concern. In their early stages, these diseases are asymptomatic, which makes it easy for an infected person to unknowingly transmit the disease. That's why baseline STD screening for young people who are sexually active is so important. In its later stages, each STD comes with its own serious health concerns.
The truth is the only foolproof way to avoid STDs is to not have sex. But whether or not your kids are sexually active, protection begins with education. That means teaching your kids about STDs and the grave health problems they cause.
Some parents fear the STD talk implies approval of sexual activity. In our opinion, it's an opportunity to state (or restate) your position on sex, and to offer up some stark reality.