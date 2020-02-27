Ask the Doctors: Using correct terminology decreases confusion

Dear Doctor: Would you please explain the terms we keep hearing in news reports about that new virus, like "epidemic" and "outbreak" and "pandemic"? It seems like they're being used interchangeably, and it makes it hard to understand what's really going on.

Dear Reader: You are referring to what initially was known as Wuhan coronavirus, a new respiratory illness identified in China at the end of December 2019. The name referred to the city where the illness first appeared and the specific virus that causes it. In mid-February, the World Health Organization officially gave the virus a name -- COVID-19. That breaks down to "CO" for corona, "VI" for virus, "D" for disease, and 19, which indicates the year this new illness appeared.

Your question is important because each of the terms you mention -- outbreak, epidemic and pandemic -- refers to a different type of event. They arise from a branch of medicine known as epidemiology, which is the study of how, where and why disease and illness spread, and how to predict and prevent them. And we agree that misusing these terms can lead to confusion and misunderstanding.

