Ask the Doctors: Study links overtime to masked hypertension

Dear Doctor: I heard about a study that says working overtime gives you high blood pressure. My husband just joined a competitive company, and he's expected to work a lot of extra hours. He's already a Type A kind of guy, and I'm worried.

Dear Reader: You're referring to the results of research published last December that found a connection between putting in long hours at work each week and an increased risk of developing high blood pressure. More specifically, the study uncovered a link to a condition known as "masked hypertension." This is when blood pressure readings in the doctor's office are normal but then rise to elevated -- and even dangerous -- levels outside of the clinical setting. That makes diagnosis and treatment difficult and may put someone at higher risk of heart problems and stroke.

