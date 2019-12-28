Ask the Doctors: Study could impact treatment for coronary artery disease

Dear Doctor: I keep reading about stents, and how it turns out they're no better for blocked arteries than heart meds. How does something like that get decided?

Dear Reader: You're referring to the findings from a large international study that evaluated various medical interventions for patients with blocked coronary arteries.

Before we get into the study, we should first talk about coronary artery disease. This is a condition in which the vessels that supply the heart muscle with oxygen-rich blood become blocked. A substance called plaque -- which is made up of cholesterol, calcium, fat and other cells -- collects along the inner lining of the arteries and causes them to narrow. This limits the blood flow in the arteries, and, in some cases, can cut it off entirely. When the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the heart slows or stops, the results can range from chest pain, irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath, to heart attack, to an increased risk of stroke. Bits of the hardened plaque can also break free and cause blood clots, which can also limit or stop blood flow.