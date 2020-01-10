Ask the Doctors: Popcorn lung, cobalt lung linked to vaping

Dear Reader: Ever since the first cases of vaping illness were made public last August, the outbreak has made front-page news. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of several federal agencies monitoring the outbreak, publishes regular updates about the number of cases of vaping illness, as well as the deaths it has caused. As of December, at least 2,400 hospitalizations due to lung injuries associated with vaping have been reported to the CDC from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. At least 52 people in 26 states and the District of Columbia have died. Doctors and surgeons compare the lung injuries they're seeing to the kinds of chemical burns usually associated with industrial accidents.