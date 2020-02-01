Ask the Doctors: No need to use rubbing alcohol on cuts

Dear Doctor: I was helping with Thanksgiving dinner when the paring knife slipped and sliced my finger. My aunt said to clean the cut with rubbing alcohol, which we didn't have. I've always heard you're supposed hold it under running water. How do you fix a cut?

Dear Reader: Your aunt isn't alone in thinking that a cut should be cleaned with rubbing alcohol, but that's not a good method. Rubbing alcohol is a clear liquid made up of approximately 70% denatured ethanol or isopropanol, and it is used topically in medical settings to clean injection or surgical sites. It's highly effective due to its chemical properties, which break down the fat-based external membranes of bacteria, killing them. But in these cases, the alcohol is used on skin that is intact. When applied to an open wound, rubbing alcohol can cause tissue damage and actually slow the healing process. This also holds true for hydrogen peroxide, another common go-to disinfectant.

Instead, the best way to clean a cut is to apply a mild soap and hold it under a slow stream of cool or cold running water. Leave it there for at least five minutes. This gently cleanses the wound, and the cool water temperature causes the capillaries to constrict, which helps to slow bleeding. By doing this, you accomplish the first step of caring for a cut -- or any type of wound -- which is to stop the bleeding.