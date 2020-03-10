Ask the Doctors: Members of the sandwich generation must avoid burnout

Dear Doctor: I'm worried about my best friend. She seems overwhelmed taking care of her elderly parents as well as her own family, but she won't admit it. How do I know if she's in trouble?

Dear Reader: There's a name for the rapidly increasing number of Americans who find themselves in your friend's position of caring for older parents while raising a family -- the sandwich generation. They account for a significant chunk of the estimated 43 million adults in the United States who act as unpaid caregivers to aging parents or relatives. And when the scope and stress of the duties they've taken on become too great, many put the needs of loved ones ahead of their own well-being.

There's no question that being a caregiver can be rewarding. When you pitch in to help an aging parent, relative or friend, you enhance that person's quality of life. Often, this unpaid care allows older adults to remain in their own homes. Much of the help involves emotional support, and many caregivers report a deepening of their relationships with the people they're helping.

