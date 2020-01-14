Ask the Doctors: Lifestyle changes can help carpal tunnel syndrome

Dear Doctor: After knitting, I sometimes get tingles in my right hand, and my doctor thinks it might be the start of carpal tunnel syndrome. What can I do to prevent it?

Dear Reader: Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common and often painful condition that occurs when the median nerve, which plays a role in movement and feeling in part of the hand, becomes squeezed or compressed. This happens as the nerve passes from the forearm to the palm via a narrow passageway in the wrist, known as the carpal tunnel. Formed in part by small wrist bones known as carpals, it's hard and rigid and measures roughly an inch across. In addition to the median nerve, the carpal tunnel guides the nine flexor tendons that bend the thumb and fingers.

