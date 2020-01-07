Ask the Doctors: Holistic practices can make big differences

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

-- We heard from several of you regarding the column about frozen shoulder. This is a condition in which pain and stiffness in the shoulder joint gradually makes movement difficult or even impossible.

One reader found relief after seeing a chiropractor. "I had one session, and it fixed my frozen shoulder for good," she wrote. "That was eight years ago, and my shoulder is still fine. Really works!"

Another reader, whose doctor proposed a surgical fix, sought acupuncture instead. "After one treatment, I could lift (my arm) straight up as high as ever with no pain," he wrote. "It would save a lot of people a lot of pain if everyone knew about acupuncture."

-- A recent column in which we discussed the benefits of breathing through the nose rather than the mouth prompted this question from a reader: "What about people who sleep with their mouths wide open?" she asked. "They don't have any control over how they are breathing." Many people breathe through their mouths at night due to mild sinus blockage. Blowing one's nose before bed, using a neti pot or saline nasal spray, adjusting sleep position, elevating the head, and using over-the-counter nasal or mouth strips can each be helpful. In some cases, mouth breathing can be a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea. This is a serious sleep disorder, and it requires medical care.

As always, thank you for your letters. We're so glad you enjoy the column and find it useful. We love that you keep our mailboxes -- both snail mail and email -- full, and we look forward to hearing from you next month.

