Ask the Doctors: Flu shot for older people has more antigen

Dear Reader: Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a seasonal respiratory illness with symptoms similar to those of the common cold. Both illnesses are caused by viruses, but infection with the influenza virus usually results in symptoms that are more severe and longer-lasting than those of a cold. Unlike a cold, which typically comes on gradually, the onset of the flu is often swift. People who get the flu can experience fever, chills, sore throat, cough, lung congestion, body aches and pains, a stuffy and runny nose, and fatigue or exhaustion. Nausea and diarrhea are possible.

Flu season in the United States is concentrated in the fall and winter. Peak activity occurs between December and February. Symptoms show up from one to four days following infection. Depending on the flu strain, as well as the general health of the individual, it can take up to two weeks for the disease to run its course. Most people recover completely. However, at-risk populations with weaker immune systems, such as the elderly, are at increased risk of complications. These can be moderate, such as sinus and ear infections. Severe complications include pneumonia and, more rarely, myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, or encephalitis, a brain inflammation. In cases where the presence of the influenza virus triggers an extreme inflammatory response, it's possible for the patient to develop sepsis, a life-threatening infection.