Ask the Doctors: Don't resist resistant starches

Dear Doctor: I keep reading about something called "resistant starch." People are saying I should get it into my diet. Why is it so important? How much do I need?

Dear Reader: As with so many areas of diet and medicine these days, the answer leads directly to the gut microbiome. That's the vast and complex community of bacteria, fungi, yeasts and viruses that live in our intestines. They number in the trillions, can account for 2 to 5 pounds of our weight and, as we're learning every day, play complex and crucial roles in our physical and even mental health. In fact, because these microscopic creatures are necessary to survival, the gut microbiome is increasingly regarded as an organ in its own right.

One of the keys to a healthy and diverse gut microbiome is keeping our microscopic residents well-fed. This involves prebiotics, a type of dietary fiber that stimulates the growth and activity of the good-guy bacteria in the gut. For fellow science nerds, prebiotic foods contain high levels of a starchy substance known as inulin and certain types of sugars, including fructo-oligosaccharides and galacto-oligosaccharides. Although apples, oats, lentils, leeks, Jerusalem artichokes, garlic, asparagus and bananas are cited as good sources of prebiotics, the fact is that a wide range of fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes contain prebiotics in varying amounts.