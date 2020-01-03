Ask the Doctors: Cycling offers many benefits with low impact

The two main things to consider are conditioning and safety. If you haven't been cycling on a regular basis, start by making sure your bike fits you properly and is in good repair. Your local bike shop can help you with that. Start training with short rides, gradually building up until you're comfortable with your daily commute. The goal is to improve physical conditioning and also to become comfortable on the bike and out on the roads. Age plays a role as well. Once we hit our 40s, our muscles don't perform at the same level as in our younger days. For older riders, this means more time to build strength, and longer to recover.

The main risks of cycling come from run-ins with motor vehicles, so you want to focus on safety. Always obey the rules of the road; for instance, be sure to ride with traffic, not against, and signal your turns. A common refrain from drivers is that they didn't see the cyclist until it was too late. So make yourself as visible as possible with bright colors and reflective gear. In low light or darkness, make yourself known with reflectors, a white front light and red rear light on your bike, and again, reflective gear. And always -- this is non-negotiable no matter how short a distance you plan to ride -- wear a good helmet. It can save your life.