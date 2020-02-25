Ask the Doctors: COPD most often associated with smoking

Dear Doctor: I'm 66 years old, and I seem to be of an age at which the people I know are being diagnosed with COPD. I've heard it mentioned in TV ads, but I still don't really understand what it is. Who gets COPD? Is there a cure?

Dear Reader: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly referred to as COPD, is the name for a group of lung diseases in which it becomes difficult to breathe. It is caused by lung damage and chronic lung inflammation, which produce symptoms that include wheezing, persistent coughing, an excess of mucus in the lungs, a sensation of tightness in the chest and shortness of breath, particularly during and after physical exertion.

Because COPD diminishes lung function, the amount of oxygen that is available to the body is reduced. This leads to symptoms like weakness and fatigue, and it can even cause the lips or fingernails to take on a blueish color.

