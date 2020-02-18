Ask the Doctors: 5-year-old's fondness for lead paint requires intervention

Dear Doctor: My 5-year-old grandson craves lead paint and has used his toothbrush to get at old layers of lead paint in his family's renovated 1880s home. His development has slowed, and people think he's autistic. If it's the lead, what can we do?

Dear Reader: Your question covers several issues. We don't make diagnoses in this column, so we would just note that the impulse to eat nonfood items -- such as soil, chalk, clay or lead paint -- can be a disorder known as pica. The cause of these persistent cravings isn't known, but pica has been associated with certain nutritional deficiencies, and with certain mental health conditions. The disorder can lead to serious complications, including intestinal blockage, parasitic infection and lead poisoning.

The United States government banned lead-based paints for residential use in 1978, but it remains a hazard in millions of older homes. Lead is a heavy metal that our bodies can't use. When ingested, it interferes with numerous metabolic processes, including the production of red blood cells, absorption of calcium for bone and tooth development, and the proper functioning of the liver, kidneys, blood vessels, immune system, nervous system and the brain.

