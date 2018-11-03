Vicki Andersen, a Lompoc artist and advocate for the arts, has been announced as the second nominee for this year’s Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.
Andersen, a longtime member of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, Lompoc Valley Arts Council and the Lompoc Mural Society, was nominated because of her involvement in the local arts scene.
Andersen was the 2017 recipient of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission’s Leadership in the Arts Award. That award was created “to honor and recognize individuals or organizations that have made a significant impact on the arts and culture of our region through innovative thinking and exemplary commitment to promoting, advancing, and sustaining our quality of life through the arts,” according to the commission.
The Andersen family moved to Lompoc in 1979. Four children kept Vicki absorbed until the late 1980s, after which Andersen became involved in the Lompoc Valley Art Association, according to the Peace Prize nomination committee.
Years of active volunteer work in the arts made her Lompoc’s “go to” person for seeing things done, the committee noted. During this time, Cypress Gallery, the Lompoc showcase for local art, was opened, as well as Gallery Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley.
“While continuing her work as a noted impressionist painter of smaller works, Andersen joined the Lompoc Mural Society, and began her contributions as a muralist,” the Peace Prize committee wrote in her nomination announcement. “She is listed as major artist in four murals and participated in the painting of others. Most visible of her individual works are The Lost Mission, (located) behind the Lompoc Museum, An Artist’s Cottage, comprising the exterior of the Cypress Gallery, and Flowers of the Valley, depicting seed packets from Lompoc Valley’s flower seed growing years, painted on a series of garage doors behind the Cypress Gallery.
“Lompoc Valley was for many years a tourist destination, known for its miles of fields of blooming flowers, grown for the seed industry,” the committee's announcement continued. “As this waned, a group developed the idea of the murals, which bloom on walls of buildings in the ‘old’ part of town. These murals, celebrating the history of the area and its people and its importance in the exploration of space, now bring a new group of tourists to Lompoc.”
The committee also commended Andersen for her leadership role with various arts groups.
“This has required interfacing with Lompoc city and Santa Barbara County officials to ensure that the murals are cared for and that the artists are paid,” read a portion of the nomination announcement. “Other ongoing activities she helped plan are the Art Association’s commitment to award art scholarships to students at Hancock College and Lompoc, Cabrillo, and Maple high schools. She also participated in planning the Open Studio Tours and Thursday Art Walks.”
Andersen is the second nominee for the 2018 Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize. Grocers Aaron and Alix Crocker were previously nominated together.
Nominations may be made before Dec. 1 by calling Allie Kay Spaulding at 805-741-7000 or emailing alliekay31@comcast.net.
The ninth annual Peace Prize ceremony will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village.