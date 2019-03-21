BETO CIRCLE: Beto O'Rourke's face has been temporarily enshrined in a Texas field as the former Democratic congressman runs for president. A 2-acre circle with an image of the El Paso politician's face has been carved into a field near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The crop art also includes the words "Beto 2020." Kansas artist Stan Herd is responsible for the work, which is visible to passing airplanes. He says he wants to show support for O'Rourke, who rose to prominence while trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
In the Military: U.S. Air Force Airman Clay M. Muscio, of Santa Maria
-
One man arrested in Santa Maria for alleged illegal cannabis distribution
-
2 dead, 1 critically injured in crash; Santa Maria man charged
-
Santa Maria couple arrested for alleged possession of meth
-
Nipomo woman sentenced to jail for embezzling money from nonprofit agriculture group
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault